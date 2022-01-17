The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the admit cards for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The results will be announced on March 17.

IITKGP has added two new papers this year – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

Steps to download GATE admit card 2022:

Visit official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the admit card link Enter Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to login The GATE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download GATE 2022 admit card.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October.