The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The IBPS exam calendar is available at the official website ibps.in.

According to the calendar, the preliminary exam for RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be held in August this year while the Main exam will be held in September and October. The single exam for RRB Officers Scale II & III will be held on September 24.

These exams will be held for the recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk prelim exam will be held in August and September while the Main exam is scheduled in October. The preliminary exams for Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers will be conducted in October and December respectively.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course, the notice said.

Here’s IBPS exam calendar 2022-23.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officers calendar Post Prelim exam Single exam Main exam Office Assistants August 7, 8, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2022 ---- October 1, 2022 Officer Scale I August 7, 8, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2022 ---- September 24, 2022 Officers Scale II & III ---- September 24, 2022 ----