The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again postponed the exam date for the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO prelim exam was scheduled to be held on February 6. The Commission in its notice said the exam is being postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”.

The exam has already been postponed twice last year. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam postponement notice.