The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for various recruitment exams due to being held from January 20 to 22. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the computer-based tests for the posts of Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant /Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer advertised in various Notifications from January 20 to 22. Those include posts advertised under Advt Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021.

Moreover, any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim.

The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination, JKSSB further said.

Here’s JKSSB admit card notice.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card /Hall Ticket for Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts Junior Assistant, Cadrex Clerk, Casher, Jr Assistant/ Computer-cum-Jr Assistant/ Clerk/ Store Attendant and Welfare Organizer, UT Cadre, Divisional Cadres and various Districts, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02 and 03 of 2021 w.e.f 20.01.2022 to 22.01.2022”

Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the JKSSB admit card Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JKSSB admit card.