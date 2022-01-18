Delhi University has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Professor in various Departments of the University. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official portal du.ac.in till February 7.

In total, there are 186 posts of Professor in 45 different subjects on offer in the Academic Pay Level 14 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the DU.

Here’s DU Professor recruitment 2022 vacancy notice.

Refer to the qualification notice for details on eligibility criteria.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 2000 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Selection Process

Applications received for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. More details here.