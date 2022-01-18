Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Prohibition Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit for the candidates from BC/OBC (Male) and BC/OBC (Female) category is 27 years and 28 years, respectively. The applicants from SC/ST category should not be more than the age of 30 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have completed intermediate (10+2) from a recognised board. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/BC/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Here’s CSBC Prohibition Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for CSBC Prohibition Constable post:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Prohibition Dept.” Now click on “Online Application: Click here to Submit Application for the post of Prohibition Constable” Register yourself and proceed with application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.