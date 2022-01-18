Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has deferred the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2021. The decision to postpone the PET has been take due to unavoidable reasons.

The interview will be conducted from January 9, 2022 onwards. Candidates who qualified the Constable exam 2021 conducted in March are eligible to appear for the physical tests. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to February 4, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies. The Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Fireman exam date 2022 on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman written exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

The Board has said it will release the detailed exam schedule and admit card notice separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.