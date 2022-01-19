The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Foundation exam session and the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Foundation exam of December 2021 session was held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The ICSI CSEET 2022 exam was conducted on January 8 and 10.

According to the Institute, the results of CS Foundation and CSEET will be announced on January 19, 4.00 PM onwards. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Foundation exam and CSEET will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Here’s ICSI result notice.