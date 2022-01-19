The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET 2021 round one seat allotment result today. Candidates who have registered for the PGCET counselling process can check their allotment results at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The PGCET seat allotment result has been prepared on the basis of the ranks obtained by candidates in PGCET exam, choice of option during counseling registration and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

Steps to check KEA PGCET seat allotment result:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on “PGCET- 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Results” under Latest Announcements section

Enter PGCET No and submit The PGCET seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check PGCET round 1 allotment result.

As per the KEA PGCET counselling schedule, students must report at the allotted colleges by February 2, for admission to PGCET seats.