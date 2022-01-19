Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) 2020 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notice, the interview will be conducted from February 10 to 12 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 58 candidates will appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.