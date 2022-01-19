The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2021. Candidates can register for the counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration process for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 will close on January 24 (upto 12.00 noon).

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.

The choice filling for round 1 will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 24. Choice locking will be done from 4.00 PM to 11.55 PM on January 24. The processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28.

The NEET-UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin and counselling schedule for more details.

Here’s NEET-UG 2021 counselling schedule.

Here’s NEET UG counselling 2021 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021:

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link Login using NEET UG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay fee Submit and take a printout of the form.

Here’s direct link to register for NEET UG counselling 2021.