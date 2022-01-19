Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has deferred the deadline for the online application process for recruitment to 700+ posts of Medical Officer (backlog) and (fresh) in the Health and Medical Education Department J&K. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 24, 2022.

However, the cut-off date for determining the eligibility shall remain as January 19, 2022. Earlier, the application deadline was January 19. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 708 vacancies, of which 450 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer (Fresh) and 258 for Medical Officer (Backlog).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from open category/ in service candidates/ Government should not be more than the age of 40 years. Candidates from PHC and RBA/SC/ST/ALCIB/OSC/EWS/PSP should not be more than the age of 42 years and 43 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or possession of recognised Graduate Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the 3rd Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/ Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on direct recruitment Now create profile and login to the portal Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Submit the form and take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.