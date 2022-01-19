Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2021 today, January 19. Candidates who appeared of the exam can check their scores from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2021 was conducted on December 19. The computer-based exam was held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, IBPS Clerk Main admit card 2021 has been released. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 2022.

Steps to download the scores

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on Clerk Prelims score link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scores Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the scores.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various participating banks across the country under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.