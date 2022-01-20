Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will close the online registration window today for the post of Junior Clerks. Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications till January 29.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Junior Clerks under the Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate must not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/Science/Commerce or possess such other qualification as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer skills are eligible to apply for the post.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

Steps to apply for OSSC Junior Clerk recruitment 2022: