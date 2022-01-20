Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has begun the online application process for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the UP Police Radio Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register and apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in till February 28.

The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. More details in the notice.

Here’s UP Police Head Operator recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of an online written test. The exam will be held for the duration 2 hour 30 minutes for a total of 400 marks followed by the PST/PET round and document verification.

Steps to apply for UP Police Head Operator recruitment 2022:

Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the apply link for Head Operator post Go to ‘New User’ and register for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UP Police Head Operator recruitment 2022.