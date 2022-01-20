Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified the postponement of registration process for the post of Workshop Staff in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre. The application link was expected to be active today, January 20.

As per the notification, the application link will now be made available to apply from January 27, 2022 onwards on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The decision to postpone the application process was taken due to technical reasons.

Here’s the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 Workshop Staff vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: High school pass or it’s equivalent education. More details in the official notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Meanwhile, the recruitment board ha commenced the application process for the posts of Assistant Operator and Head Operator. The last date to fill up the application form and pay the application fee is February 28.

Direct link to apply for Assistant Operator posts.

Direct link to apply for Head Operator posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.