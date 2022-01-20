National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Physiotherapist on contractual basis today, January 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till February 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a BPT/degree of bachelors in occupational therapy. The candidates should hold 2 years of related experience of working in hospital.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 34 Contractual Physiotherapists under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.