Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Insurance Medical Officer posts today, January 20. As per the notification, the computer based recruitment examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 2022 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

A total of 553 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The Commission will release the admit card from January 29, 2022 onwards. Candidates can check the address of the examination centers available in the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 85 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer will be made on the basis of Written Test. The written exam shall comprise of one paper of 200 marks.

There shall be 200 MCQs carrying one mark each. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.