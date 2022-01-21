Today is the last day to apply for the 320 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions notified by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 320 SI vacancies, of which 314 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender posts and 6 for Sub Inspector (AB) Female posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 24 years and less than 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Direct link to the notification.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to sit in written examination. Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for Assam Police SI recruitment 2021:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Go to online application portal and click on apply link Go to Register Now and complete registration Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police SI recruitment 2021.