Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the next stage of examination i.e., Skill Test. As per the notification, a total of 3608 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The schedule of Skill Test will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The Computer Based Examination was conducted on November 11, 12 and 15, 2021 at various centers all over the country.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on result link available for the Post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Stenographer Grade C 2020 Result.

Stenographer Grade D 2020 Result.

The Commission will upload the final answer key on the website of the Commission from January 28 to February 27, 2022. The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available from January 28 onwards. This facility will be available till February 15, 2022.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.