Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window today for the post of Chemist in the Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC has notified a total of 3 posts of Chemist in Industries and Commerce Department for a Pay Scale of Rs 37,700- 1,19,500 (Level-20). The recruitment exam will be held on March 19, 2022, in two sessions: Paper 1- 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper 2- 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Here’s TNPSC Chemist recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2021. No upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A First or Second Class Degree in M.Sc. in Chemistry or Chemical Technology or Industrial Chemistry or An Associateship Diploma of the Institution of Chemists (India).

Experience: Experience in research in Pure or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry for a period of not less than two years.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made in two successive stages, viz. (i) Written Examination and (ii) an Oral Test in the form of an Interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and oral test taken together, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Chemist recruitment 2021:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form.

Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2021.