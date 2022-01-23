The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Subordinate Services Mains 2020 will be conducted on January 29 and 30. The Group B Paper 1 exam will be held on January 29 while the Paper 2 PSI exam will be conducted on January 30. The details regarding exam time, duration, venue, etc will be given on the hall ticket.

The MPSC Group B Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘Admission Certificate Advt No. 106/2021’

Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP Enter OTP and click on verify button The MPSC hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process was conducted in February and March 2020.