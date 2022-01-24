Today is the last day to apply online for 2022 Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The official notification along with the application form is available at SEBI’s official website sebi.gov.in.

SEBI has notified a total 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream (80 posts), Legal Stream (16), Information Technology Stream (14), Research Stream (7) and Official Language Stream (3).

Candidates are permitted to apply for a maximum of 2 streams only for which he/she is eligible to apply. A separate online application for each stream will have to be submitted and the requisite fee is to be paid for each application.

The SEBI Grade A phase-1 online exam will be held on February 20, followed by the phase 2 online exam on March 20 and April 3.

Here’s SEBI Grade A 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on December 31, 2021

Educational Qualification: For General, Research and Official Language Streams, candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in the relevant field. For the Legal and IT Streams, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field.

Selection process

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Application fee

The application fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWSs is Rs 1000 and for SC/ ST/ PwBD is Rs 100.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, application process, vacancy breakdown among others before proceeding with the application process.

Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A recruitment 2022:

Visit official website sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘About’ – ‘Careers’ and click on Grade A 2022 Click on the online application link and the go to New Registration on the IBPS portal Register profile and fill application form Select post, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for SEBI Grade A recruitment 2022.