The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can download their exam city intimation slip from the website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17. The exams will be held in a single shift of January 29 and February 15 and in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 3:00 PM to 06:00 PM on other days.

“Candidates appearing for the Subject Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip,” NTA said in its notice. “The Admit Card for the aforesaid Examination (Subject-wise) will be uploaded closer to the Examination Date,” it added.

NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET exam city intimation slip:

Visit official website csirnet.nta.ac.in Click on the exam city intimation slip link Enter Application No and Date of Birth and submit The CSIR UGC NET city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSIR UGC NET exam city intimation slip.