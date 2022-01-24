The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the question paper and response sheet for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Registered candidates can download their question paper and response sheet from the official website ctet.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2021 between December 16 to January 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to match their responses with the answer key once it is released.

Steps to download CTET response sheet 2021:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download question paper and responses” Enter Application No and Password and sign in

The CTET question paper and response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download CTET response sheet 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.