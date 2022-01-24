Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 for recruitment of JE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till February 19.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

The Board will conduct the RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam in May this year.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree/diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for relevant post. Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture.

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB JEN 2022 recruitment:

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ and click on apply online link for JEN 2022 Click on apply link and register on the new portal Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022.