The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner - 2022. The schedule is available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

According to the TRB annual planner, the TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be held in the second week of April. The notification for TNTET 2022 will be released in February. TNTET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board.

The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class Vi and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

Here’s TN TRB annual planner 2022.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates. After the notification for TNTET 2022 is released, the online application process will commence.