Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) today, January 24. Eligible candidates can download their result from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 145 candidates have been declared qualified in the written exam. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the document verification.

The exam was conducted on December 19, 2021 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM). The exam was conducted for 1167 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Roll List of Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam held for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Public Prosecutor (Advt. No. 08 of 2021-22)” The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.