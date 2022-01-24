Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the exam dates of the stage-2 computer-based test of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment. The notice is available at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT-2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from February 14 to 18. However, as per the latest notice, RRB will conduct the NTPC CBT 2 exams from February 15 to 19. The exams will be held in a single phase.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by February 3. Downloading of RRB NTPC stage 2 admit cards will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1.

Here’s RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam notice.

As per the notice, each of level i.e. level 2 3 4 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have separate 2nd stage CBT. A candidate appearing for CBT 2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city but exam centre may vary.

For a total of 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been shortlisted for the CBT 2 exam. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 CBT-1 was declared on January 15. The Board said it has selected 20 times the vacancies in each pay level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

The RRB NTPC recruitment exams are being held for 35,281 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.