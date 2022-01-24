Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon reopen the online application window for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from January 31.

The last date to apply for the the post is February 14.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. The recruitment exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate with a Degree/diploma in journalism. Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.