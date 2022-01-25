Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to 149 posts of Supervisor, Junior Technician, Secretarial Assistant, Welfare Officer and others at Currency Note Press, Nashik. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cnpnashik.spmcil.com.

The CNP online exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in February/March 2022 at selected centers.

The CNP Nashik recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 149 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Supervisor (Technical Control), 1 for Welfare Officer, 5 for Supervisor (Technical Operation - Printing), 1 for Supervisor (Official Language), 1 for Secretarial Assistant, 6 for Junior Office Assistant, 104 for Junior Technician (Printing/ Control, and 21 for Junior Technician (Workshop).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Currency Press Note Nashik recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

The final selection will be made on the basis of Merit List as per marks obtained in Online Examination only.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD category applicants are exempted from the payment of examination fees. However, SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs 200 as intimation charges.

Steps to apply for Currency Press Note recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website cnpnashik.spmcil.com Click on “CAREER” link Now click on “Click Here to Apply Online” Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for CNP Nashik recruitemnt 2022.