The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Auditor prelim exam was held on August 29 in a single shift. The exam was organised at district headquarters situated in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya. The answer keys were released on September 21.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.

In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Here’ direct link to BPSC Auditor prelims result 2021.

The Commission has also released the final answer key and cut-offs of the Auditor prelims exam.

Shortlisted candidates will have to fill a fresh online application form to appear for the BPSC Auditor Main exam. The notification for the Main exam will be released soon.