Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB APRO exam will be held on April 24 for recruitment to 76 posts of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO).

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam will be held on May 7, 8 and 9. RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

The Village Development Officer or VDO Main exam will be held in May, although the date is not yet scheduled. The Board is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. The VDO preliminary exam was held in December last year and the results are awaited.

Here’s RSMSSB exam calendar 2022.