The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released admit card for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website nbe.edu.in using their application ID and date of birth.

The FDST 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2022. The result will be declared by February 21, 2022. The examination will be held on a Computer-based platform at Delhi, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on FDST Key in your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FDST 2021 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.