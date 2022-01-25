Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for Assistant Professor (Chemistry) post. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the DV will be conducted from February 7 to 16 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The verification of original documents will be held in the Commission’s office at 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack — 753001. A total of 189 candidates have been shortlisted to appear.

“The candidates are advised to report in the office of the Commission half an hour before the commencement of verification on the scheduled date and time as mentioned above. Apart from this, the candidates are requested to produce RTPCR (-ve) report obtained within 72 hours of date of document verification,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the list of documents available in the notification.

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Professor in Chemistry(Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.