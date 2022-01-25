Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has deferred the Combined Civil Services Mains exam 2021 till further notice. The revised exam schedule will be release on the official website jpsc.gov.in later.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted from January 28 and 30, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Office, Unani Medical Officer, and Ayurvedic Medical Officer. The application window will open from March 2 and March 24 upto 5.00 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.