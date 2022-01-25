Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till February 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 26 vacancies of Operation Theatre Assistant.

The applicants should have completed BSc or 10+2 with Science with five years’ experience in the following areas: i) O.T. ii) ICU iii) CSSD iv) Manifold Room Preference will be given to candidates with Certificate/Diploma course in O.T. Techniques from recognized Hospital/Institutions, reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category and Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.