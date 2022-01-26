Railways has decided to suspend the NTPC and Level 1 exams amid violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process. On Tuesday, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had issued a general notice regarding vandalism and unlawful activities committed by the job aspirants.

The board notified that the candidates who have indulged in the vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties and etc. will be barred from getting recruited in the railways.

Early Wednesday, the Railways has also formed a committee headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations) in the Railway ministry. The committee will talk to willing volunteers from protestors and engage with those who have qualified as well as those who could not, as per a report by Indian Express.

“RRBs are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish wish,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the notification.

Amid the protest, the train services were disrupted at many places in Bihar on Tuesday. The protesters squatted on railway tracks opposing RRB’s decision to hold the exams in two parts.