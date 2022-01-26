Online applications have been invited for recruitment to 1500+ vacancies under Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), Department of Rural Development, GoUP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till February 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1502 vacancies, of which 12 vacancies are for the State Level Positions, 105 for District Level Positions and 1385 for Block Level Positions under Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM).

The upper age limit for State level is 50 years, where the candidates applying for District and Block level position should not be more than the age of 40 years.

Candidates can check the details of vacant positions, the number of posts, qualification, experience, and honoraria given in the table below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of State, District and Block Level Vacancies under Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), Department of Rural Development, GoUP.” Click on “Apply” link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.