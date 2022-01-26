Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result available on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 2311 (344 for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 562 for Computer Science, and 1415 for Civil Engineering) candidates appeared for the exam, of which 55 candidates have been declared qualified in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 122 in Computer Science and 740 in Civil Engineering.

The Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations 2021 was conducted on September 21, 2021 for three subjects Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Professor result link for (Advt. No. 53/2020), (Advt. No. 52/2020) and (Advt. No. 44/2020) The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Assistant Professor Result (Electrical & Electronics Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination).

Assistant Professor Result (Computer Science & Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination).

Assistant Professor Result (Civil Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 287 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.