Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will end the online application window soon for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till January 31.

The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2021 will be held on April 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.

Here’s MPSC Group C Services Exam 2021 recruitment notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Refer to the notification for all details.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist applicants for personal interviews. If the number of applications is too many, the Commission may conduct a screening test.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 395 as an application fee. The amount is relaxed for unreserved.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group C recruitment 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.