The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASCO exam will be held on March 6, Sunday. The detailed programme of the schedule will be released later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class 2 (Group B) at Odisha Soil Conservation Service.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.