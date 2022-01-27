The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is expected to release the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Steps to download UPTET answer key: