Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Main exam schedule for Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2021. As per the notification, the main exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 6, 2022 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The examination will be conducted at various cities including Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. Candidates can download the exam schedule from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

IFS Main 2021 Exam Schedule Date & Day Forenoon Session

(9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) 27-02-2022

(Sunday) General English General Knowledge 28-02-2022

( Monday) No paper ( Rest day ) No paper ( Rest day ) 01-03-2022

(Tuesday) Mathematics Paper-I/

Statistics Paper-I Mathematics Paper-II/

Statistics Paper-II 02-03-2022

(Wednesday) Physics Paper- I/

Zoology Paper -I Physics Paper- II/

Zoology Paper –II 03-03-2022

(Thursday) Chemistry Paper- I

Geology Paper- I Chemistry Paper- II

Geology Paper -II 04-03-2022

(Friday) Agriculture Paper- I/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I Agriculture Paper- II/

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II 05-03-2022

(Saturday) Forestry Paper- I Forestry Paper -II 06-03-2022

(Sunday) Agricultural Engineering Paper –I /

Civil Engineering Paper –I /

Chemical Engineering Paper –I /

Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/

Botany Paper- I/ Agricultural Engineering Paper –II/Civil Engineering Paper –II/Chemical Engineering Paper –II/Mechanical Engineering -Paper IIBotany Paper- II/

Here’s the exam schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had asked eligible candidates to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) from December 15 to December 27, 2021.

UPSC has also released the preliminary exam schedule for Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 20 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Paper I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper) will consist 200 marks, whereas Paper II (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering) will consist 300 marks.

Here’s the official notice.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.