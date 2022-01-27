West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of Industrial Training/Principal of industrial training institutes under department of technical education and training, Government of West Bengal. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from February 1, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies and pay the fee is February 21, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in engineering from a recognized University or equivalent qualification. One year’s practical/teaching experience after graduation in a reputable firm/ recognised technical institution. Knowledge of Bengali Spoken and Written.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application are required to pay the fee of Rs 210.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.