National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 today, January 27. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards for the Subject Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences from the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notice.

The exam will be conducted on January 29, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.