MPPEB Group 5 result 2021 declared at peb.mp.gov.in
Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the result of the re-exam of Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) 2020 today, January 27. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted December 23-24, 2021, reports JANRAN Josh.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-05 (Paper-K Re exam) Recruitment Test -2020”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 5 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.