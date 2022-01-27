Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the result of the re-exam of Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) 2020 today, January 27. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted December 23-24, 2021, reports JANRAN Josh.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-05 (Paper-K Re exam) Recruitment Test -2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 5 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.