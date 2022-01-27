Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 and Assistant Director Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections till January 31, 2022. The examination was conducted on January 23.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in Click on the provisional answer key for Assistant Director Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 Answer key.

Assistant Director Examination 2021 Answer Key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.