The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the online application correction window today for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2021. Registered candidates can make corrections to their forms by logging in at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The correction window will be open till February 1. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed after February 1 under any circumstances.

“During the window, a candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters. Candidate will also be able to make changes in One Time registration data,” reads the notice. If a candidate makes mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to submit one more corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications.

The SSC CGL 2021 Computer Based Test (Tier I) will be tentatively held in April 2022. Online applications were invited in December and January.

Correction fee

The applicants will have to pay the correction charges of Rs 200 for submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs 500 for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories.

Here’s SSC CGL 2021 application correction notice.