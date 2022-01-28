Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to 76 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. Applicants can pay the examination fee till January 30.

The UKSSSC JE recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. The written exam will consist of 100 marks objective type multiple choice questions and shall be conducted for the duration of 2 hours.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 43 years as on July 1, 2021.

Candidates can check more details regarding educational qualification, pay scale, examination details, and other available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC JE recruitment:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.